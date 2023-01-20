Criteri di conservazione dei dati
If you are a Customer, we will Process your data for the duration of the Services.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Our customers are able to remove and update personal information and data without our involvement. Alternatively, for all other requests or to request deletion of your Personal Information, you can do so at any time by contacting us at info@myzenteam.com.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Our data storage center is in the European Union and has an information storage security certificate (ISO 27001), so you can rest assured that your Personal Data is safe with us.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no