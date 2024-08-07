Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Epsilon3 retains data as long as there is a business need or to meet regulatory and contractual requirements. For example, customer data in our SaaS products is retained for up to 60 days after contract termination, while security event logs are typically kept for one year.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Once data is no longer needed, it is securely disposed of or archived. Restricted and confidential data must be securely deleted, and hardware (such as hard drives and mobile devices) is securely wiped or physically destroyed prior to disposal to prevent unauthorized recovery.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Data is classified into three categories (Confidential, Restricted, and Public) with corresponding storage requirements. Confidential data, including customer data and PII, must be encrypted at rest (including backups and mobile device drives) and is prohibited from being stored on personal devices or removable media.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no