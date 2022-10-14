Round Robin

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data retention is product specific, and the data collected are the minimum essential for the functioning of the service. Data is retained only until it is needed, and when an account is closed or the product is shut down, all data is erased.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shut down all data is erased. We also provide users the option to remove the data whenever they require it, in accordance with GDPR.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All our data are stored in our secure MongoDB cluster that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data.
Sedi dei data center
Belgio
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted in Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
MongoDB, Inc.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no