Criteri di conservazione dei dati
https://www.deel.com/privacy
We will keep your personal information as long as you are a User of Deel.
We may keep your personal information for up to 10 years after you stop being a customer. The reasons we may do this are:
-To respond to a question or complaint, or to show whether we gave you fair treatment
-To study customer data as part of our own research
-To comply with legal rules that apply to us about keeping records. For example, the Money Laundering Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 require us to retain certain data for a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10 years.
-We may also keep your data for longer than 10 years if certain laws mean that we cannot delete it for legal, regulatory or technical reasons.
Please refer to sections 'California Privacy Rights' , 'FOR EU RESIDENTS:' and 'Data Transfers from the EU, UK and Switzerland' of our Privacy Policy
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
https://www.deel.com/privacy
We will keep your personal information as long as you are a User of Deel.
We may keep your personal information for up to 10 years after you stop being a customer. The reasons we may do this are:
-To respond to a question or complaint, or to show whether we gave you fair treatment
-To study customer data as part of our own research
-To comply with legal rules that apply to us about keeping records. For example, the Money Laundering Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 require us to retain certain data for a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10 years.
-We may also keep your data for longer than 10 years if certain laws mean that we cannot delete it for legal, regulatory or technical reasons.
Please refer to sections 'California Privacy Rights' , 'FOR EU RESIDENTS:' and 'Data Transfers from the EU, UK and Switzerland' of our Privacy Policy
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
https://www.deel.com/privacy
We store the data in accordance with applicable privacy laws. The data is stored in Ireland (EU).
Please refer to sections 'California Privacy Rights' , 'FOR EU RESIDENTS:' and 'Data Transfers from the EU, UK and Switzerland' of our Privacy Policy
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Gpt-4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We don't retain inputs and outputs at all for approved use cases
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Logical segregation of data by unique namespaces, enforced by authentication that includes organization IDs and user IDs. Data is stored in a multi-tenant environment and processed in multi-tenant engine clusters.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Our standard data residency is global (across Azure data centers)