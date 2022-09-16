Real Links Campaign App

Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

We take data privacy seriously and are committed to complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and all other applicable data protection laws. One of the key rights granted to individuals under GDPR is the right to erasure, also known as the “right to be forgotten”. This means that individuals have the right to request the deletion or removal of their personal data from our systems. Our right to erasure procedure is as follows: - Requests: Right to erasure requests might be received by Real Links directly from the subject, or forwarded by the client. - Provide verification: To prevent unauthorised access to personal data, we may ask for additional information to verify the subject’s identity. We may also ask for details about the data the subject wishes to have deleted, such as the type of data and the time period during which it was collected. - Identify and log the request: Once we have verified the request, we will identify affected data and log anonymous, non-identifying IDs (e.g. numeric row IDs) of the data to be deleted. This is to ensure we can repeat the procedure automatically if we have to restore an old backup, without creating or storing more instances of the data. - Process the request: We will promptly process the request and delete all personal data encompassed by the request, unless we are legally obligated to retain it. We will also notify the subject when their data has been deleted. - Retention of non-personal data: We may retain non-personal data for our legitimate business purposes, such as analytics, internal reporting, and compliance with legal obligations. We take all requests seriously and will respond to them promptly and in accordance with applicable laws. We may not be able to comply with the request if we are legally required to retain the personal data or if there are compelling legitimate grounds for us to keep it. This procedure should normally be completed in its entirety within 5 working days of receiving the request.