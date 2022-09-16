Official integration with the Real Links platform. Manage your campaign comms using Slack automatically. Schedule messages as part of your campaign and we will handle the rest.
Please note that only paid Real Links clients with administrator role can use and install the Real Links Campaign App.How to install the Real Links Campaign App?
The Real Links Campaign App can only be installed by platform administrators. Each of your admin users will need to grant permissions to the integration individually once they are logged in to the platform.
The following steps describe how platform admins can connect their Slack with the platform so the system can deliver comms on behalf of them.
1. In the Real Links platform, navigate to the Admin section and select Connect Emails.
2. Click the Slack button. You will be redirected to Slack to approve the connection.
3. Click Allow to approve the connection.
4. You will be returned to the Real Links platform. You should see a notification at top-right confirming the integration.How to use the Real Links Campaign App
Once you logged in to the Real Links Platform as an Administrator you can start creating so called Employee Advocacy and Referrals campaigns.
As part of these campaigns you can fully automate your comms during a campaign. By going to the Engagement step of your campaign you can schedule messages to communicate platform content and increase engagement.
Once you change the status of your message to 'Ready' it will be delivered to the selected employees on behalf of you at the scheduled time. Don't forget that you can always send example messages to yourself to see and test the look and feel of your comms.Example comms campaign
An example comms campaign could look as the following:
June 1st - Invitation Message
June 2nd - Update of the current leaderboard results
June 6th - Promote a blog post
June 8th - Custom messageSupport
If you have any questions please contact us on the support@reallinks.io
email address or through the support.reallinks.io
website.