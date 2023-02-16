Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@chikirisoft.com.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Users may request that we erase the data we hold about them at any time by reaching out to support@chikirisoft.com.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using AES-256-CBC encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Data is hosted in MongoDB Atlas

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati MongoDb Atlas

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes