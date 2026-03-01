Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Feedbucket will retain Customer Data in accordance with legal, regulatory, and business requirements. All customer information, including feedback, comments, and screenshots, will be securely stored for a period of up to 12 months after the termination or expiration of a customer's account. After this period, all Customer Data will be securely deleted, except in cases where longer retention is required by law or for auditing purposes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Feedbucket allows all customers, including those in the European Union, to archive or remove their data within the platform at any time during their subscription. In accordance with GDPR, customers have the right to data portability and the right to be forgotten. Customers can exercise these rights through the platform's settings or by contacting our customer support. Upon account deletion request, customer data is archived for 30 days for potential account recovery. After this period, data is permanently deleted unless required for legal or compliance reasons. All data is stored and processed securely to protect against unauthorized access.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Feedbucket stores Customer Data in secure data centers that adhere to industry standards and certifications. These data centers employ robust security measures, such as 24/7 surveillance and advanced firewalls, to protect against unauthorized access, data loss, and other security risks. Customer Data is encrypted during transmission and at rest, using strong cryptographic methods. The data centers are located in jurisdictions that comply with legal and regulatory standards, including GDPR for our European Union customers. Regular audits are conducted to ensure the continued security and integrity of Customer Data.
Sedi dei data center
Svezia
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no