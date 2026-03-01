Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

Upon receiving a request for data deletion from a customer, Feedbucket will confirm the identity of the requester to ensure the legitimacy of the request. Once confirmed, we will initiate the data deletion process within 48 hours. All personal data linked to the customer will be permanently deleted from our primary database within 30 days, in accordance with GDPR's "Right to be Forgotten." Any backups containing the customer's personal data will also be flagged for deletion and will be removed during the next backup cycle, which occurs every 90 days. In instances where the data is required to be retained for legal or compliance reasons, the customer will be notified of the specific reason and timeframe for which the data will be retained. Customers can submit their data deletion requests through the platform's settings or by contacting our customer support. An email confirmation will be sent to the customer once the deletion process is completed.