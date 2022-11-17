Criteri di conservazione dei dati

We retain information from or about you for so long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. When the information is no longer necessary for these purposes, we delete it or keep it in a form that does not identify you, unless we are required by law to keep this information for a longer period. When determining the retention period, we take into account various criteria, such as the type of products and services requested by or provided to you, the nature and length of our relationship with you, possible re-enrollment with our products or services, the impact on the services we provide to you if we delete some information from or about you, mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations.