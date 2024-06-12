Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We prioritize your privacy and the safeguarding of your data above all else. Your data will be retained as long as you use our services. If customers wish to have their data deleted, they can do so at any time by reaching out to support@ipoll.app, or by requesting removal upon uninstalling our app.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati iPoll provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@ipoll.app

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer data is secured through encryption both during transmission and while at rest. It is stored across various locations within our hosting provider's data centers to ensure both availability and data redundancy. We perform routine backups, and our backup, recovery, and disaster procedures have been thoroughly tested to guarantee uninterrupted business operations. In the event of any system failure, our team is promptly notified.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://ipoll.app/terms