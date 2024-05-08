Analyze and Understand Your Architecture - Assess, understand, track, and manage architectural technical debt in your applications. vFunction Architectural Observability Manager allows architects to shift left into Agile and DevOps lifecycles from an architectural perspective to manage, monitor, and fix application architecture drift issues on an iterative, continuous basis. * Identify the sources of technical debt and address them immediately. Automatically discover and the refine domains, identifying cross domain pollution, high debt classes, and cross-domain database relationships to add to modernization to-do list.

* Establish a baseline, monitor, and alert on architectural drift issues such as new domain detected, new common classes found, domain exclusivity change, new dead code found, and new high debt classes identified.

* Get notified of architectural anomalies immediately through various alert systems including Slack, email, and vFunction Notifications Center.

* Once an architectural drift issue is pinpointed, address them directly with your development team or use the vFunction Refactoring Engine Module to resolve the issue Assess Application Estates - vFunction provides decision makers a data-driven assessment solution that analyzes and condenses its measurements into three high level metrics – complexity, risk, and technical debt – so you can prioritize and drive immediate action on your applications and seamlessly start refactoring on the same platform. Monitor Complex Applications - For architects with one or more complex applications, vFunction uncovers hard-to-find app interdependencies and then breaks the business logic into microservices, automating the strangler pattern for application modernization. Lift-n-Shift Apps - Even after migrating to the cloud, applications can suffer poor scalability and limited elasticity that drive up costs, increase downtime, and result in poor customer experience. Assess how and what to modernize and then rapidly refactor to increase engineering velocity and improve application scalability. Integration for Slack - vFunction extends its robustness to your Slack workspace. From here on, it will alert you in real-time about crucial developments such as:

* Domain Added/Removed - Understanding when and why domains are added or removed helps architects assess the evolving needs and complexity of the system.

* New Dead Code Added/Removed - Dead code refers to parts of the code that are not executed and unnecessarily bloat the application.

* New Common Classes Added/Removed - Common classes are those used across multiple domains or functions. The misuse or overuse of common classes can lead to tight coupling and decreased modularity

* New High Debt Classes Monitoring - 'Debt' refers to architectural technical debt, which signifies the level of entanglement between domains and architectural complexity created by the specific class.

* Changes in Exclusivity - Monitor the change in specific classes and resources (such as database tables, database transactions, spring beans, sockets and files) exclusivity.

* Architecture Complexity Changed - The amount of effort that is required to re-architect the application. An event is triggered when the complexity level of an application's architecture changes, whether it increases or decreases.