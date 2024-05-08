Criteri di conservazione dei dati
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server, and will be removed with the removal of the vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Our clients can communicate with our CS team to request removal of such information.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
The data is not hosted. It is kept only on the installed vFunction server within the client environment.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no