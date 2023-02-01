Integrate your workspace in Taktikal with Slack so that you can stay on top of signature activities. Installation takes seconds and using the integration is effortless. With the Taktikal for Slack app end users will receive a notification for every signature the moment it occurs and get a direct link to the activity log for the document, making it easy to download the document. Taktikal’s Smart Flows solution allows organizations to build, visualize, and automate their customer-facing processes in one platform, such as contracts, onboarding solutions with built-in tools for Know Your Customer (KYC) and regulatory compliance. The technology verifies the identities of its users and links them directly with digital signatures. You know your business, so you should make the rules. With Taktikal you can create collaborative and flexible document workflows that perform different actions based on your business logic.

Collect data from users via questionnaires and migrate the data into a document which the user signs. Start the process with a pleasant greeting message and add value to the customer in the thank you note.

Get started quickly with predefined templates or make your own workflows from scratch. Workflows can be started by an employee as part of an internal process or initiated by the customer from your website in a white label environment Complete overview. The activity log of each document allows you to track the authentication and signing process and to send reminders to signees to finish the signing process. Documents are delivered via email or directly into your document management system along with all fields. One platform, flexible features:

- Eliminate human error by pre filling parts of the document or pulling information already in your systems to minimise unnecessary data entry.

- Choose the right kind of signature for your business. Keep it simple and secure (SES) with a signature based on email and SMS verification, go advanced (AES) with live ID authentication or opt for a qualfied signature (QES)

- Stay compliant with regulatory requirements with ID (KYC) authentication to verify the identity of the customer. By embedding the authentication in to the signature you get an enhanced level of assurance.

- Get adaptable forms that adhere to your business needs added seamlessly to your website. An intuitive workflow editor makes customising your processes a breeze.

- Compose a beautifully designed document that meets your business needs and harmoniously intertwines the data from the process into the document.

- Set up an integration with existing data and document management systems to ensure all data gathered from the process is delivered seamlessly to the systems already in use by the company.