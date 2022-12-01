Multiplier Access Management

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Multiplier retains customer data for as long as an account is active, as needed to provide services to the customer, or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Multiplier and the customer, unless Multiplier is required by law to dispose of it earlier or keep it longer. Multiplier may retain and use customer data to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Disposal of customer data will be carried out in accordance with the contractual agreement between Multiplier and Customer. In the absence of any contractual agreement, an automatic script or manual script (for ad-hoc requests) is initiated on Multiplier platform containing customer data. This activates a full hard delete of customer data on the platform. Data will be disposed 30 days after contract termination unless otherwise required or agreed to in writing.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Multiplier maintains policies governing the storage of data; including, but not limited to, the following components: All information assets (electronic and non-electronic) shall have designated owners and classified in accordance with information classification guidelines. Storage of sensitive data at rest shall be encrypted at all times. The encryption of data at rest shall only include strong encryption methods such as AES or RSA. Encrypted data shall remain encrypted when access controls such as usernames and passwords fail. Confidential or Sensitive Information at rest on computer systems owned or operated by Sym shall be protected by one or more industry standard mechanisms.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes