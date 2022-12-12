Factorial HR

All data is only stored in approved systems, databases, and devices. The storage location is on AWS hosted machines only. Storage is in a secure, dedicated cloud environment behind a firewall. Factorial specifically prohibits employees from storing sensitive data in their Factorial development environments, on their Factorial-issued laptops or desktop computers, on their personal devices, on removable media (e.g., USB flash drives), or on printed media. To read more about our security practices

To read more about our privacy practices