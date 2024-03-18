Aikido Security

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services. Aikido retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Aikido systems.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati All personal data that Aikido controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents. For more information on where and how long your personal data is stored, and for more information on your rights of erasure and portability, please contact us at: privacy@aikido.dev

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Your personal data is stored by Aikido on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Aikido engages, located in Europe and in the United States. Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services.

Sedi dei data center Irlanda

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Aikido is cloud hosted on AWS.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://aikido.trust.page/overview/1da211c7-2983-4772-be4d-af58a401c709/primary-subprocessors?__hstc=115122392.ec9b4668155e1bffabd0e76efee5e8d3.1710326494029.1710778307307.1710785748073.19&__hssc=115122392.5.1710785748073&__hsfp=2025819029