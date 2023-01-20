Open Poll+

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati This app does not collect any information about you or your workspace except tokens given by Slack during app registration and data provided for poll creation. This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We do not remove data automatically, but you can request a data deletion. We will not making any backup once data is remove.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time. We will not make any backup data for you.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati In house, on premise

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no