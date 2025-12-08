Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Attio retains data only as long as required to deliver our services. For comprehensive details on data storage, processing, and user rights, please consult our Data Processing Agreement (DPA).

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Attio honours all data removal requests in full compliance with the customer rights under applicable data protection legislation; further details are outlined in our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and privacy policy ( https://attio.com/legal/privacy ).

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati All customer data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithms. Attio utilises an envelope encryption architecture, employing unique data encryption keys to ensure robust data isolation and security for every customer. For further details of Attio's Data Management Policies, please contact security@attio.com.

Sedi dei data center Belgio, Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Data is hosted in GCP.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati GCP

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i Sonnet 4.6, Opus 4.6, GPT 5.2, Flash 3,

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM All LLM providers are configured with zero data retention. No customer data sent to Anthropic, OpenAI, or Google is retained by the providers, and none is used for model training.

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM Attio's operates in a multi-tenant architecture. Customer data sent to LLM providers is isolated per workspace and is not shared across tenants. Each API request is scoped to the authenticated workspace, ensuring strict logical separation.