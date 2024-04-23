Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will retain your personal data for the length of time needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Policy unless a longer retention period is required, for example to comply with legal obligations or requests or for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims, or for legitimate businesses purposes, or as provided by law.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Depending on the laws of your jurisdiction, we may provide you with the ability to exercise certain controls and choices regarding our collection, use, and sharing of your personal information. You may have the right to: - update, correct or delete the information; - anonymization, blocking or erasure of data

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We maintain servers located in the United States and Japan for the deployment of business and storage of user data specific to the region. We will continue to establish new data centers in additional regions to meet the needs of our customers better. Regular disaster recovery drills and data recovery tests are conducted to ensure business continuity in the event of any sudden major disasters or failures.

Sedi dei data center Giappone, Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosting

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Amazon Web Services

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no