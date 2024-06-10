SnipForm for Slack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
SnipForm will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm only keeps data for as long as the user has an account with us.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
SnipForm will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm users have the option to delete any usage data from their accounts - they can do this directly from their accounts without contacting support. If they choose to delete their accounts then all their data will be deleted. All deleted data is permanent.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
SnipForm will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
No data is stored offline other than the application's database backups that are done on the hour and kept for a maximum of 2 weeks. SnipForm's application works off a single secure database where everything is stored.
Sedi dei data center
Belgio
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosting
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud Platform
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no