Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud Hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS