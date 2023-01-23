Bigtincan for Slack

We may collect and store the following information when running the Bigtincan Service: Information You Provide. When you register an account, we collect some personal information, such as your name, phone number, credit card or other billing information, email address and home and business postal addresses. You may also ask us to import your contacts by giving us access to your third-party services (for example, your email account) or to use your social networking information if you give us access to your account on social network connection services. You may also provide us with your contacts’ email addresses when sharing folders or files with them. We may also receive Personal Information (for example, your email address) through other users, for example, if they have tried to share something with you. Files. We collect and store the files you upload, download, or access with the Bigtincan Service (“Files”). If you add a file to your Bigtincan Hub that has been previously uploaded by you or another user, we may associate all or a portion of the previous file with your account rather than storing a duplicate. Log Data. When you use the Service, we automatically record information from your Device, its software, and your activity using the Services. This may include the Device’s Internet Protocol (“IP”) address, browser type, the web page visited before you came to our website, information you search for on our website, locale preferences, identification numbers associated with your Devices, your mobile carrier, date and time stamps associated with transactions, system configuration information, metadata concerning your Files, and other interactions with the Service. Up-to-date information can be found at