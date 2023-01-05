ARchitect Notifications

Criteri di conservazione dei dati

All Company records, in electronic or hardcopy format, governed by laws, regulatory requirements, industry requirements, or specific business need. In addition, filing systems, storage arrangements, access procedures, retention schedules and destruction procedures must conform to sound business practices, provide safe and secure methods of handling records and prevent the inadvertent or malicious disclosure of confidential information. ARInsights requires that Company records, regardless of format, must be retained for specific periods of time and then disposed of in accordance with laws, regulatory requirements, industry requirements, or specific business need. Records retention schedules are an established timetable for maintaining Company records and provide an established retention period as to the length of time a record must be maintained to satisfy the purposes for which it was created, and to fulfill the legal, fiscal, historical, and administrative requirements of the Company and interested agencies. ARInsights requires that its records be maintained in a consistent and logical manner and be managed so that the Company:  Meets legal standards for protection, storage and retrieval  Protects the privacy of employees, customers, and partners  Optimizes the use of space  Minimizes the cost of record retention Each Business Owner in conjunction with the legal department is responsible for outlining a records retention schedule for records maintained by their department. On at least an annual basis media inventories shall be conducted. Media inventories must produce logs and shall include both electronic and hardcopy media. ARInsights expects all employees to fully comply with any published records retention or destruction policies and schedules, provided that all employees should note the following general exception to any stated destruction schedule: If you believe, or the Company informs you, that Company records are relevant to litigation, or potential litigation (i.e., a dispute that could result in litigation), then you must preserve those records until the Legal Department determines the records are no longer needed. That exception supersedes any previously or subsequently established destruction schedule for those records. If you believe that exception may apply, or have any question regarding the possible applicability of that exception, please contact the Legal Department.