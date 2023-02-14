SteelEye - Supervision & Archiving

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
All active Customer Data shall be retained for a maximum of 7 years as long as the Customer continues to be an active Customer of SteelEye or unless a request has been made by the active Customer for the deletion of data prior to 7 years. All Customer Data, after termination of contract, must be retained in accordance with the contractual agreement between Customer and SteelEye.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Disposal of customer data will be carried out in accordance with the contractual agreement between SteelEye and Customer. In the absence of any contractual agreement, an automatic script or manual script (for ad-hoc requests) is initiated on SteelEye platform containing customer data. This activates a full hard delete of customer data on the platform.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All Client Data within the Platform is or will be encrypted in motion and at rest using TLS 1.2 protocols, AES256 encryption and SHA2 signatures or such other equivalent industry standard where applicable. Client Data at rest in the Platform’s production network is encrypted using FIPS 140-2 compliant encryption standards or such other equivalent industry standard methods (Server Side and Client-Side encryption). This applies to all types of data including relational databases, file stores and database backups. Encryption keys are kept in a secure server on a segregated network with very limited access.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no