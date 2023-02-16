Criteri di conservazione dei dati

Collage HR will retain custom data for as long as it remains necessary for the identified purpose or as required by law, which may extend beyond the termination of our relationship with customers. We may retain certain data as necessary to prevent fraud or future abuse, or for legitimate business purposes, such as analysis of aggregated, non-personally-identifiable data, account recovery, or if required by law. All retained personal information will remain subject to the terms of our Privacy Policy. If customers request that your name be removed from our databases, it may not be possible to completely delete all your Personal Information due to technological and legal constraints. Collage does not have any ownership rights over customer data. We will not disclose, trade, rent, sell or otherwise transfer personal information, without consent.