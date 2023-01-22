Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The need to retain data varies widely with the type of data. Some data can be immediately deleted and some must be retained until reasonable potential for future need no longer exists. Since this can be somewhat subjective, a retention policy is important to ensure that Beroe's guidelines on retention are consistently applied throughout the organization.
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
• Backup Retention period is set for 8 years.
• If the user failed to renew the subscription after the validity expires, based on the user’s request data will be deleted from the database within 10-15 days.
• Backup will be restored by user request based.
• User information gets stored in RDS.
• RDS user tables contain, Firstname, Lastname, Business email ID.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Beroe will store the customer information(First name, Last name, Business Email ID and Conversations) in secure RDS instance and Secure Mongo Atlas.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
AWS cloud hosted service(RDS).
Mongo Atlas cloud hosted service.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, Mongo Atlas
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT-4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Data retention is off
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Europe and US
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Europe and US