Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Anecdote will retain the data collected for a maximum period of 5 years. After 5 years, we will review the data and determine whether it is necessary to retain it for legal or business purposes. If not, we will securely delete the data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
If you wish to have your personal data deleted before the 5-year retention period is over, please send a request to security@anec.app. We will review and respond to your request within 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Anecdote takes appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure the security of the data we collect. Access to the data is restricted to authorized personnel only, and we regularly review our security practices to ensure they are up-to-date and effective.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Data is hosted in the cloud on Amazon AWS in us-east-1 region.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no