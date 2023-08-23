Support Love (Notify Me App) is an app that is available on the intercom app store. We send notifications of Intercom events (CSAT ratings/notes/conversations statuses/tickets/etc) to the Slack channel of your choice.Keep your CSAT at :100: by promptly following up on poorly rated conversations, and maintain a high quality of your support experience :boom:How to get started? - Head to our website and sign up for our free trial (No Credit Card Required, Cancel Anytime) :white_check_mark: - Check out our free trial installation stepsThe notifications are, by default, sent in the English language. However, we can customize the language to the one you need. For this, please reach out to our team.Feel free to drop us a message in case you have any questions at supportloveapp@proton.me
Notify Me potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
We don't archive unless requested by the customer.
We delete the data of the customer including the channel webhook, etc once the user deletes the app or when the user requests.
More available on our Privacy Policy (https://notifymeintercom.netlify.app/privacy-policy)
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
supportloveapp@proton.me
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti