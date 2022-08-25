Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Protecting your privacy and securing your data are our highest priorities. We retain your data for the duration of your usage of our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data by submitting a request at any time to support@dealhub.io.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Deleted data will remain in the backup files for 7 days, and after 7 days the backup files will be deleted. The only exception to this is the access logs, which are kept for 24 months, due to the requirements / regulations set by the local data privacy act.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati The storage and backup is encrypted at rest, hosted in Azure. Hourly backup is done for 3 days and daily backup for 7 days. The data is also stored in a DR location (same country using Azure) for BCP.

Sedi dei data center Francia, Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati MS Azure hosing services

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati Microsoft

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://dealhub.io/data-processing-addendum/