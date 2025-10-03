Criteri di conservazione dei dati
13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA
13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant.
13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
13. DELETION AND RETURN OF PERSONAL DATA
13.1. Following the end term or termination of the Agreement, the Data Processor shall retain Customer Data that remains stored in Data Controller’s tenant in a limited function account for 90 days after expiration or termination of Data Controller’s subscription. After the 90-day retention period ends, the Data Processor will disable Data Controller’s account and delete the Personal Data, unless Data Processor is permitted or required by applicable law, or authorized under this DPA, to retain such data. At all times during the term of Data Controller’s subscription, Data Controller will have the ability to access, extract and delete Customer Data stored in their tenant.
13.2. Upon the Data Controller’s request, the Data Processor shall certify in writing the destruction of the personal data.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Light Company ApS stores data in accordance with GDPR and applicable law. See more at https://light.inc/dpa
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted on AWS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Gemini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Gemini Enterprise retains API logs for up to 30 days for security. Data is not used for training. Deleted customer data follows Google Cloud’s standard deletion process.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We use Google Gemini Enterprise via API. Our data remains fully owned by us and is not used by Google for model training. No human reviewers access our data.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Data at rest is stored in our chosen Google Cloud region (US/EU). Inference may be processed globally within Google Cloud’s secure infrastructure.