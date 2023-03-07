Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Featurebase will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and other data protection regulations, we will retain customer data as follows:
Data minimization: We will only collect and store the minimum amount of customer data necessary for our services, in line with the data minimization principle.
Limited retention period: Customer data will be retained only for as long as it is required to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected or to comply with legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. After that, the data will be securely deleted or anonymized.
Secure storage: We will implement robust security measures to protect customer data from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. This includes using encryption, access controls, and secure data storage solutions.
Transparency: We will maintain transparency with our customers about the data we collect, how it is used, and how long it is retained. Customers will be provided with a clear and accessible privacy policy.
User rights: We will respect the rights of customers to access, modify, delete, or restrict the processing of their data, in accordance with data protection regulations. Customers will be able to exercise these rights through an easy-to-use interface or by contacting our support team.
Data breach notification: In the unlikely event of a data breach, we will promptly notify the affected customers and relevant authorities, in accordance with the requirements of data protection regulations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Featurebase will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and other data protection regulations, we will archive/remove customer data as follows:
Limited retention period: Customer data will be retained only for as long as it is required to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected or to comply with legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. After that, the data will be securely deleted or anonymized.
Secure storage: We will implement robust security measures to protect customer data from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. This includes using encryption, access controls, and secure data storage solutions.
User rights: We will respect the rights of customers to access, modify, delete, or restrict the processing of their data, in accordance with data protection regulations. Customers will be able to exercise these rights through by contacting our support team.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Featurebase will retain customer data in accordance with GDPR and other data protection regulations, we will your data as follows:
Limited retention period: Customer data will be retained only for as long as it is required to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected or to comply with legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. After that, the data will be securely deleted or anonymized.
Secure storage: We will implement robust security measures to protect customer data from unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. This includes using encryption, access controls, and secure data storage solutions.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
DigitalOcean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no