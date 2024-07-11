Nudge Security for Slack nudges

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when
the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days. After this period, the
account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should
download their data manually or via the API prior to closing their account.
If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 30 days grace period during which the
account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and
resolves any terms of service violations.
If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that
their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use.
After 7 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be
permanently removed 30 days thereafter (except when required by law to retain).
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when
the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained for 30 days. After this period, the
account and related data will be removed. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should
download their data manually or via the API prior to closing their account.
If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 30 days grace period during which the
account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and
resolves any terms of service violations.
If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that
their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use.
After 7 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will enter the “expired” state. It will be
permanently removed 30 days thereafter (except when required by law to retain).
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Nudge Security hosts on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East-1 (N. Virginia) region by
default.
All Nudge Security employees adhere to the following processes to reduce the risk of compromising
Production Data:
• Implement and/or review controls designed to protect Production Data from improper alteration
or destruction.
• Ensure that confidential data is stored in a manner that supports user access logs and automated
monitoring for potential security incidents.
• Ensure Nudge Security Customer Production Data is segmented and only accessible to
Customer authorized to access data.
• All Production Data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes using encryption keys managed by
Nudge Security.
• Volume encryption keys and machines that generate volume encryption keys are protected from
unauthorized access. Volume encryption key material is protected with access controls such that
the key material is only accessible by privileged accounts.
Nudge Security employee access to production is guarded by an approval process and by default is
disabled. When access is approved, temporary access is granted that allows access to production.
Production access is reviewed by the security team on a case by case basis.
Customer data is logically separated at the database/datastore level using a unique identifier for the
customer. The separation is enforced at the API layer where the client must authenticate with a chosen
account and then the customer unique identifier is included in the access token and used by the API to
restrict access to data to the account. All database/datastore queries then include the account identifier.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no