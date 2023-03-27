Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Our policy is to retain user data solely for the purpose of delivering our services. If there is no legitimate reason for us to keep user data, we will delete it within a month. However, data that must be kept by law, such as payment data for tax purposes, will be retained as long as necessary and no longer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
To request deletion of user data, please send an email to: support@polite.pro
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored in our hosting provider’s data centers. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures. Data is automatically backed up nightly.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
We use cloud based hosting
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati