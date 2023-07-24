We all have similar problems to solve! :exploding_head: Are you struggling with creating stronger, or more creative teams? Maybe you'd like to improve people's engagement? Are you worried about silent quitting? Perhaps you're still trying to improve the culture in your company without having deep insights on what might be wrong? Or (we're really hoping) things are going pretty well and you have a few culture role models in the company already! But, they are not visible enough to others, and not getting the recognition they deserve. Are you able to help them spread their attitude, behavior and practices throughout the organization? If you caught yourself thinking right now - continue reading! Are you aware of the power of positive feedback, or reinforcing feedback, as some may call it? Positive feedback and recognition is the most important (yet very frequently overlooked) element in the path to building company culture and employee engagement. By embedding a simple flow into their daily communication tool, RoMo makes it very quick and easy, and keeps employees engaged through nudges, gamification of progress and achievements. And the easier for the users it is, the more data points and rich insights the culture transformation team gets, and this creates positive momentum across the whole organization. RoMo provides rich analytics with the opportunity to slice the data across different teams or profiles, and reveals the *Ro*le *Mo*dels of the company culture values. Now you can scale the best practices and fast track the culture transformation! Key benefits for the employees - :bell: RoMo reminds the employees to reflect and then cast their votes, it takes just a few seconds of their time

- :raised_hands: Amount of positive feedback dramatically increases, people start feeling recognized

- :heart: Level of engagement increases further with gamification and achievements Key benefits for the culture team and management - :speech_balloon: Culture values become a part of every day conversations in the company

- :chart_with_upwards_trend: Deep insights into the current state of culture in the company, diagnosis on what needs attention

- :pizza: Ability to slice the data according to teams, locations, seniority, way of working, function, department...

- :spider_web: Uncovering social connections you were not aware of (especially in remote or hybrid way of working) via our Interactions graph

- :superhero: Discovering culture Role Models, so you can give them the recognition they deserve and scale their best practices Now what? Start testing RoMo application with a pilot group of users or the whole team for a one month free trial period, and later upgrade to paid version and scale up!