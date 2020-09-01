Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Excerpt from our Privacy Policy: Personal data We may collect personal data and identification information from Users in a variety of ways, including, but not limited to, when Users visit our site, register on the site, are added by their employer or organisation, place an order, subscribe to the newsletter, respond to a survey, fill out a form, and in connection with other activities, services, features or resources we make available on our Service. Users may be asked for, as appropriate, name, email address, mailing address, phone number, credit card information or profile photo. We will collect personal data from Users only if they voluntarily submit such information to us. Users can always refuse to supply personally identification information, except that it may prevent them from engaging in certain Service related activities. We may collect non-personal identification information about Users whenever they interact with our Service. Non-personal identification information may include, but is not limited to, the browser name, operating system, IP address, versions, the type of computer and other technical information about Users device and software. Information collected by clients A Client or User may store or upload into the Service Client Data. This includes but is not limited to new user invites, their employees and team members or external observers. Weekdone has no direct relationship with the individuals whose Personal Data it hosts as part of Client Data. Each Client is responsible for providing notice to its employees and users and third persons concerning the purpose for which Client collects their Personal Data and how this Personal Data is processed in or through the Service as part of Client Data. In the framework of GDPR Weekdone is the data processor for such data. How we use collected information Weekdone may collect and use Users personal information for the following purposes: * To improve customer service. Information you provide helps us respond to your customer service requests and support needs more efficiently. * To personalize user experience. Your data helps us to customize how the user interface and features look like for you, or provide you with tips, hints and training. * To improve our Service. We may use feedback you provide to improve our products and services. We may use information in the aggregate to understand how our Users as a group use the services and resources provided on our Service. * We use it to diagnose and fix problems you might have while using the Service. * To process payments. We may use the information Users provide about themselves when placing an order only to provide service to that order. We do not share this information with outside parties except to the extent necessary to provide the service. * For accounting and legal compliance. We use your data to invoice you, keep you in our accounting system or in the legal archives as needed by the law. * To honor our contractual commitments to you: Much of our processing of personal data is to meet our contractual obligations to our users, or to take steps at users’ request in anticipation of entering into a contract with them. For example, we handle personal data on this basis to create your account and provide our Services. * To inform you of new features, promotions, contests, surveys or other Service improvement or training activities. We send Users information you agreed to receive about topics we think will be of interest to you. * To send periodic emails. We may use the email address to send User information and updates pertaining to their usage. It may also be used to respond to their inquiries, questions, and/or other requests. We may use the email address to send User emails that may include company news, updates, related product or service information, etc. If at any time the User would like to unsubscribe from receiving future emails, we include detailed unsubscribe instructions at the bottom of each email.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Weekdone will archive/remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Excerpt from our Privacy Policy: Your data retention, rights & choices You have the right to object to the processing and collection of your personal data, and to withdraw your consent at any time, except where otherwise determined by applicable law. Whenever you withdraw consent, you acknowledge and accept that this will immediately terminate your use of the Service. You can modify any content entered into the Service under your account. You can unsubscribe from e-mails from the Service by logging in to your account and accessing the Personal Settings - Notifications page and applying changes there. You can also unsubscribe from e-mails by using the Unsubscribe links at the end of the e-mails. Keep in mind that the e-mail unsubscribe settings each apply to different e-mail typs, that are respectively listed on the Notification Settings page. You can request export or deletion of your information, or obtain confirmation if and which data we hold about you, at any time by sending an email to hello@weekdone.com with the Subject: line "Personal Data Request", with your first and last name and your login e-mail you’ve used in the Service. Such a request will have to be sent from the email address used to create your account on the Service. For your protection, we may take steps to verify identity before responding to your request. Please note that certain personal information may need to be retained by Weekdone for a period of time following cancellation of your account where this is necessary for our legitimate business purposes or required or authorized by applicable law. We reserve the right to disclose your information to parent companies, subsidiaries, joint ventures, or other companies under common control with Weekdone. We generally retain personal data for so long as it may be relevant to the purposes identified herein. To dispose of personal data, we may anonymize it, delete it or take other appropriate steps. Data may persist in copies made for backup and business continuity purposes for additional time. This provision does not apply to Personal Data that is part of Client Data for which Weekdone is just the data processor. In this case, the management of the Client Data is subject to the Client’s own Privacy Policy, and any request for access, correction or deletion should be made to the Client responsible for the uploading and storage of such data into the Service.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Weekdone will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR. Excerpt from our Privacy Policy: How we protect your information We adopt appropriate data protection, storage and processing practices and security measures to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure or destruction of your personal information, passwords, transaction information, any content and data stored on our Service. We are compliant with the "EU Data Protection Law" which means (i) prior to 25th May 2018, European Union Directive 95/46/EC; and (ii) on and after 25th May 2018, European Union Regulation 2016/679 ("GDPR"). We do everything possible to protect your data. This includes but is not limited to HTTPS/SSL, SSH and other encryption protocols for data access. Sensitive and private data exchange between the Service and its Users happens mostly over a HTTPS/SSL secured communication channel and is encrypted and protected with digital encryption keys. Our servers are protected by firewalls and access fiters. Our Service is also in compliance with PCI vulnerability standards in order to create as secure of an environment as possible for Users. We use system monitoring tools and logging to keep an eye on system usage and discover any security improvement points. Our servers are located at a high grade security data center based in Tallinn, Estonia, in the European Union. Access to our servers is limited to a limited number of our security-minded and trained employees. Our team has over 20 years of experience in developing and running secure enterprise solutions and doing data security consulting. Our team has even founded a specialized data security firm that has served banks, large enterprises, and government institutions. Each customer can only access data pertaining to their company account. When payments are processed via credit card, we use third party vendors that are PCI DSS compliant. However, no security or encryption method can be guaranteed to protect information from hackers or human error, so the Service is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. Still we do our best to make sure your data is and remains 100% confidential.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes