Qonto requests

Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

When someone requests for Qonto to delete personal data, we have a procedure for deleting personal data collected through consent. Personal data collected for the purpose of legitimate interest (we are a payment institution) is subject to banking regulation that stipulate a minimum duration of safekeeping and archiving. We inform our clients in our privacy policy that under Privacy Laws, our clients (you) benefit from several rights regarding the use of your personal data; - You can ask us to erase the data we hold about you, that you or our third-party partners provided to us, if it is no longer necessary for us to use and to comply with our legal obligations. - Obtain a copy of the data Qonto holds about you. As a payment institution we might process an important amount of data. Hence, we might ask you to precise what type of data set you may want to access to better scope your request. - Rectify your information if you believe there is an inaccuracy. - To obtain any information about how Qonto uses and handles your data. We have tried to make it easy for you to understand the processing of your data in this Privacy Policy. If you do not find the answer to what you want, please contact us. - Withdraw the consent you gave us for processing your data when we asked for it, especially for sending you marketing e-mails. - *You can make an objection to the processing of your data, notably for profiling you to send you personalized offers. - *You have the right to lodge a complaint regarding the use of your data. Please tell us first, we will make our best efforts to address your concern. If you think we failed in this, you can address your concern to the Data Protection Authority of your country. Our privacy team will be happy to answer any of your questions or requests listed above, please send us an e-mail at dpo@qonto.com.