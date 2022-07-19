Otter.ai | AI Meeting Assistant

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Otter complies with our privacy policy available at otter.ai/privacy-policy.
Otter.ai stores all Personal Information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes set out in this Policy, or for as long as we are required to do so by law or in order to comply with a regulatory obligation. When deleting Personal Information, we will take measures to render such Personal Information irrecoverable or irreproducible, and the electronic files which contain Personal Information will be permanently deleted.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati