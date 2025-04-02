Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Per our privacy policy: "We store information we collect for as long as necessary to carry out the purposes for which we originally collected it and for other legitimate business purposes, including to meet our legal, regulatory, or other compliance obligations. We store your audio and video information, including information derived therefrom, in accordance with our internal policies, but in no case for longer than 2 years. For paid accounts, we will store your data until you (i) stop paying, or (ii) request that we delete some or all of your data."
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Per our privacy policy: "You may update and correct certain account information at any time by logging into your account or emailing us at privacy@read.ai. If you wish to delete your account, review the "How to Delete My Account" instruction (https://support.read.ai/hc/en-us/articles/12616698040339-How-do-I-delete-my-account?) or email us at privacy@read.ai with your account information, but note that we may retain certain information as required by law or for our legitimate business purposes."
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is transmitted using TLSv1.2 and stored encrypted at rest with controls audited annually as part of Read AI, Inc.'s ongoing SOC2 compliance program.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI GPT-4.1
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
OpenAI does not have permission to retain or use Read AI customer data to train its models or improve its own products. Any data shared is solely for the purpose of providing the requested service, and not for OpenAI’s independent use or model training.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
All customer data processed by Read AI, including any data that may be sent to external vendors such as OpenAI, is housed in the United States.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
All customer data processed by Read AI, including any data that may be sent to external vendors such as OpenAI, is housed in the United States.