Criteri di conservazione dei dati
When you use the 1up’s Integration for Slack, only messages that explicitly mention @1up will be readable by 1up. Questions asked of 1up in this manner will be answered using only the data and insights 1up has assembled for your specific instance.
Questions directed specifically at 1up in Slack as described above and the answers that 1up generates for them will be logged in your 1up instance to improve future answers for your organization only.
Similarly, unanswered questions from your Slack channel that are saved to your 1up dashboards will be accessible only within your 1up instance. Answers you may provide to those questions will also be logged in your 1up instance to improve future answers for your organization only.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
1up customers retain full control of their uploaded data, and may modify or delete it at any time. Upon termination of contract, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All customer data will then be deleted within 90 days, which includes a 30-day period to allow for rollback and an additional 60 days to delete the data from our databases and our sub-processors’ databases.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data at rest is encrypted using AES-256. Data is stored and backed up across multiple AWS Availability Zones. Data backups are retained for 30 days. 1up has an established disaster recovery site in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
1up is hosted on AWS. Data is stored and backed up across multiple AWS Availability Zones.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
gpt-4o-mini gpt-4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
GPT-4o's retention settings as mandated by 1up utilized the "zero data retention" option, meaning no data is stored after processing.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
GPT-4o's data tenancy policy prioritizes privacy, security, and compliance, avoiding personal data collection without consent, using encryption, and enforcing strict safeguards to prevent unauthorized data use and disallowed content.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
GPT-4o's data residency policy ensures that data is processed and stored within specific geographic regions to meet compliance and legal requirements; high security and privacy standards to ensure data is handled in accordance with regional laws.