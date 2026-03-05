Answer most business questions instantly, 24/7. Data teams can focus on deep work, not just answering simple questions about dashboards. :robot_face: Dot, the data bot, is an intelligent virtual data assistant that answers business data questions, retrieves definitions and relevant data assets, and can even assist with data modeling. :brain: Leveraging the power of large language models combined with your data layer (Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, Postgres, Druid, Databricks SQL, dbt Semantic Layer, even Looker, ...) and documentation of processes and metrics. :white_check_mark: Comes with a developer training space that ensures the data team is in the driver's seat and that results from Dot are validated. Say no to hallucinations. :lock: Ready for enterprise usage with SOC 2 Type II compliance. :gear: Dot utilizes large and small frontier models (e.g., from OpenAI) to offer its services. Therefore, it can make mistakes. :desktop_computer: Admins have full control over Dot's deployment in Slack, including monitoring all user requests or setting data source or row-level permissions.