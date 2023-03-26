Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Stickers for Slack does not store any user messages, files, or content from Slack conversations. The only data temporarily retained is anonymized sticker search metadata (e.g., most-used search terms), which is stored for up to 7 days to help improve sticker relevance and performance. After this period, all metadata is automatically deleted.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Stickers for Slack does not archive customer data. Any data used during sticker generation (such as a search term or trigger mention) is processed in-memory and not saved to long-term storage. If any temporary metadata is stored (e.g., sticker popularity stats), it is automatically removed after 7 days. Additionally, when a user or workspace uninstalls the app or requests deletion, all associated data is immediately and permanently deleted from our systems within 24 hours.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Stickers for Slack stores only temporary, non-personal metadata (like search frequency or performance logs) in a secure, encrypted cloud environment hosted by a trusted third-party provider. No personal messages, private content, or identifiable user data is stored. All sticker-related processing occurs in-memory or is logged without identifiable references. We do not store files, messages, or DM/channel content. All systems are access-controlled, encrypted at rest and in transit, and regularly audited for security best practices.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
DigitalOcean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no