My AskAI is your support team's own AI assistant, giving them instant, accurate, answers to questions about your business or product, all using your company’s knowledge base and website.
Add your entire company website, connect your knowledge sources (Google Drive, Notion, Confluence + more), or upload files directly to train your AI assistant, all without code, in minutes.
Supercharge your customer support and success, and, as a bonus, get an AI assistant you can add to your site to answer customer questions directly.
What you can expect to do with Slack and My AskAI:
- Use the /askai command in any channel to get answers to questions about your business and product so you can train your team, and help your customers, faster and more accurately
- Use the /askai-help command at any time to get further help.
If you already have a My AskAI account, you can connect your AskAI to your Slack Workspace in 60 seconds:
- Log in to My AskAI: https://myaskai.com
- Go to your Dashboard > Chatbot setup > Integrations
- Click on the Slack icon
- Follow the instructions here to connect your AskAI: https://support.myaskai.com/features/integrations/slack
If you don't have a My AskAI account.
- Create your account: https://myaskai.com
- Setup and customize your AI assistant and ask a few questions, then follow the instructions above.
My AskAI has enhanced security controls, is powered by OpenAI’s latest models, and has a privacy-first approach to your data, no data added is used to train OpenAI models or is accessible by anyone outside your company.
AI-generated content: My AskAI uses the same technology behind ChatGPT and all answers are generated by AI, based on the content you've uploaded, 100% accuracy cannot be guaranteed.
See our pricing at: https://myaskai.com/pricing