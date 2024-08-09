Curated Donut and Coffee

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain user data for as long as necessary to provide our services or as required by law. Personal data is kept only for the duration of active user accounts and for a reasonable period thereafter to comply with legal obligations or resolve disputes.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We do not archive user data. When a user deletes data through their dashboard, it is immediately and permanently removed from our active systems. We do not maintain archives of deleted data. Anonymized or aggregated data may be retained for analytics purposes, but this cannot be used to identify individual users.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All user data is stored securely in encrypted form on servers located in the United States. We employ industry-standard security measures, including encryption, access controls, and regular security audits to protect user information.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no