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Butter for Slack - the smoothest and most engaging video conferencing experience, now whipped right into your favorite collaboration tool :dark_sunglasses: Butter for Slack is built to help you and your team integrate Butter more seamlessly into your workflow and collaborate easier!
With Butter for Slack, you can:
1. :rocket: Instantly launch sessions in any channel, automatically opening your default room.
2. :handshake: Seamlessly join sessions started from Slack, with a single click!
3. :house: Access any one of your rooms to start sessions or go directly to the room setup.
4. :date: Stay on top of your day with the overview of today's upcoming sessions, including event names, times, and room links.
Boost your Butter experience and improve team efficiency with Butter for Slack - the perfect blend of simplicity, quality, and convenience.
About Butter
At Butter we’re proud to be trusted by customers, big and small, to help them with making their sessions more engaging, interactive, and meaningful. Our customers range from Webflow, Netflix, and Canva to some of the world's greatest facilitators, designers, consultants, trainers, and educators - and we are looking forward to welcoming you as well!
Learn more about how Butter helps you significantly improve engagement, minimize time wasted, and achieve higher value outcomes from your online session at https://www.butter.us
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Support
Need any help? Reach us at support@butter.us
or directly from 'Help & support' on your Butter dashboard.
Review our help docs: https://help.butter.us/slack-integration