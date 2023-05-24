Emoji Happenings

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati No client-identifying data is intentionally retained or stored unless explicitly shared. For example, when you onboard and provide your email address and company name. Backups, logging, and other operational systems may retain this and other information for debugging or operational purposes. We store your data forever unless you explicitly contact us and request to remove your data at which time we will review and process your request in a timely manner. Please contact us using the information in our privacy policy.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati GCP