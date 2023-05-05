Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

Personal data mentioned in a review is started out by the Vidmonials Team according to the Vidmonials communication rules; After this measure, the personal data can only be viewed in our system by administrators and team leaders of the Vidmonials Team and will be deleted from the Vidmonials systems once the customer’s main contract is terminated by Vidmonials. Personal data provided by the requester as part of the customer dialogue will be deleted by Vidmonials from the Vidmonials system once the account and the customer’s main contract is terminated. Personal data submitted by the requester to the processor as part of a complaint or review link query will be deleted by Vidmonials upon completion of the case, Vidmonials will delete personal data from the Vidmonials systems.