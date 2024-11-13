Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Retention Period: Harriet will hold customer data for a period of 5 years from the date of transaction or the last interaction with the customer, unless there is a legal requirement to keep it for a longer period.
Data Use: The data retained will only be used for purposes consented to by the customer, such as improving services, customer support, and compliance with legal obligations.
Exception Handling: In case of certain circumstances such as legal disputes or ongoing investigations, Harriet may retain data beyond the normal retention period.
Policy Review: Harriet reviews and updates this data retention policy regularly, in accordance with changes in laws and regulations, and will communicate any changes to customers in a timely manner.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Backup: Harriet conducts regular backups of production databases which are stored encrypted on redundant media.
Data Deletion: Upon the expiry of the retention period or at the request of the customer, data will be securely deleted from all active systems, archives, and backups.
Email privacy@hrharriet.com to make a data deletion request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Storage Security: All data is securely stored and maintained following industry-standard security practices, to prevent unauthorized access or breaches.
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku DBaaS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Heroku
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
OpenAI GPT-4o + o1; Anthropic Claude
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Harriet LLMs do not retain customer data for training or other purposes.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Harriet is backed by the world's most advanced LLMs. The Harriet team can configure processing of your data to take place either globally (default) or within the EU. Contact sales@hrharriet.com to learn more.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
LLM data is not retained.