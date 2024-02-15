DoControl for Slack Enterprise

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement. Customers can submit a data deletion request for all or some of the data stored and processed within the Production environment and used for delivering DoControl’s services. In case the customer decided to leave and close his account, DoControl will accept requests for restore/download all customer data within a 35 days retention. Requests for data deletion should be filed by the following channels: 1. support@docontrol.io 2. Intercom An approval should be obtained from customers in case confidential data is intended to be retained beyond its retention period. Such information will be tagged accordingly by DoControl. https://www.docontrol.io/privacy
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
All data has backups for 35 days. Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All storages is encrypted at rest using AWS KMS and backup for 35 days.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
aws
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
We use an internally hosted LLM for research purposes. It’s not trained or stores any data.
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
No data is saved
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
N/A
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
N/A