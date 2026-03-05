Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We will retain user data as long as a user has an account.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We will remove user data, when a user deletes his/her account and request deletion of all activity information.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Our bot for Slack adheres to the principle of data minimization, storing only the necessary information required for its operation. Any data collected is retained for a limited period, after which it is securely deleted. We prioritize data security, employing robust encryption and access controls. We maintain transparency about our data practices, informing users about the data we collect, its use, and retention period. Lastly, we uphold users' rights to access and request deletion of their data, ensuring compliance with legal standards, including GDPR.

Sedi dei data center Germania, Stati Uniti

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://www.getdot.ai/legal

L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM) yes

Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i openai gpt4o

Impostazioni di conservazione LLM By default, OpenAI retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, after which the data is deleted unless legally required to be kept longer

Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM OpenAI maintains control and custody of data processed through their API services, securely storing it on their own infrastructure