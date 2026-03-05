Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain user data as long as a user has an account.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We will remove user data, when a user deletes his/her account and request deletion of all activity information.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Our bot for Slack adheres to the principle of data minimization, storing only the necessary information required for its operation. Any data collected is retained for a limited period, after which it is securely deleted. We prioritize data security, employing robust encryption and access controls. We maintain transparency about our data practices, informing users about the data we collect, its use, and retention period. Lastly, we uphold users' rights to access and request deletion of their data, ensuring compliance with legal standards, including GDPR.
Sedi dei data center
Germania, Stati Uniti
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
openai gpt4o
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
By default, OpenAI retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days for abuse monitoring, after which the data is deleted unless legally required to be kept longer
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
OpenAI maintains control and custody of data processed through their API services, securely storing it on their own infrastructure
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
OpenAI does not currently offer specific data residency options, as data is processed and stored on their global infrastructure