Fortra’s Digital Guardian deploys and starts fast to give you immediate visibility into your data security, intuitive results in out-of-the-box dashboards, and greater deployed efficacy. Digital Guardian’s integration with Slack is designed to notify users of data protection policy violations, automatically hide violating user messages, plus capture messages for administrative analysis, investigations, and follow-up. Leading Data Loss Prevention

• Locate, understand, and protect your sensitive data

• Get full coverage at the endpoint, on the network, and in the cloud

• DLP software leader recognized by Gartner and Forrester Managed Detection and Response

• Elite team of analysts continuously hunting for cyber threats

• Understand the sensitivity of your data at risk to prioritize threats

• Detailed attack sequences for advanced threat hunting Cloud Delivered. Powered by AWS.

• Eliminate burden on your team to deploy and maintain

• Reduce time to value and cut costs

• Instantly scale for your evolving business Digital Guardian is proud to be part of Fortra’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio. Fortra simplifies today’s complex cybersecurity landscape by bringing complementary products together to solve problems in innovative ways. These integrated, scalable solutions address the fast-changing challenges you face in safeguarding your organization. With the help of the powerful protection from Digital Guardian and others, Fortra is your relentless ally, here for you every step of the way throughout your cybersecurity journey.