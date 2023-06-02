AI Pitch Deck Generator

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than 10 years.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
PitchBob remove data by request on hi@pitchbob.io
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
GPT4
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
Default settings. No additional settings for data storage were made
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
We do not use data tenancy
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
We don't use