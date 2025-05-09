Criteri di conservazione dei dati
BackEngine retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with our agreements with customers, unless required by law to dispose of data earlier or retain it longer.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
BackEngine disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the customer's agreement with BackEngine. We may retain data necessary for legal obligations, dispute resolution, and enforcing agreements.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is encrypted at rest and in transit. We generate a unique encryption key for each customer, and customers can revoke their encryption key at any time, rendering associated data unusable.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our infrastructure is hosted in North American AWS data centers.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
We use enterprise-tier models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
All data processed by LLMs follows our standard data retention policies.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Customer data processed using our AI features will not be used to train machine learning models, except as expressly described in the OpenAI and Anthropic terms and conditions.
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
We currently process all data in the United States.